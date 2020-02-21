Hopkins County Central (8-20) battled throughout the game, but it wasn’t enough as the Storm fell 87-70 to Lyon County. Thursday night’s game marked the final home basketball game for seven Storm seniors.
Central got things going with a 6-0 run, but Lyon quickly knotted it up a 6-6 with less than four minutes remaining in the first. After eight minutes of play, the score was still tied at 13-13.
After both teams went back and forth in the opening minutes of the second, Lyon eventually took the lead 33-29, making Central head coach Michael Fraliex to take a timeout with 2:19 until halftime. When the buzzer sounded for the end of the half, Central trailed the Lyons by a score of 36-34.
Both teams kept the game close in the third quarter, but Lyon started to pull away as they went into the final eight minutes with a 62-56 lead over the Storm.
Lyon County extended their lead with a 10-5 run to make the score 72-61 with 5:30 remaining. The Lyons eventually led 78-63 with three minutes to go, prompting Central to take a timeout.
Lyon County was able to pull away for good and run out the clock for the road victory.
Sam Almon led the team with 15 points, Marcus Eaves and John Miller each had 13 points for Central.
The Storm will have four days to prepare for the 7th District Tournament at Madisonville North Hopkins. They will face Caldwell County on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.
