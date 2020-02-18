Local Sports
Tuesday
Girls basketball
Dawson Springs at Trigg County- 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Crittenden- 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Apollo- 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Crittenden- 7:30 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, February 18
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
St. Francis at Long Island- ESPNU 4 p.m.
Davidson at St. Joseph’s- CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State- FS1 5:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee- SECN 5:30 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin- ESPN 6 p.m.
Oklahoma State at West Virginia- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Florida- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida State- ACCN 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland- BTN 7 p.m.
Dayton at Virginia Commonwealth- CBSSN 7:30 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette- FS1 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri- SECN 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Louisiana State- ESPN 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Colorado State at Nevada (Las Vegas)- CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
U.S. at Arizona- PAC-12N 8 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Toronto at Pittsburgh- NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Atlético Madrid, Round of 16- TNT 2 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul at Portmore United, Round of 16- FS2 7 p.m.
CONCACAF Champions League: Los Angeles FC at León, Round of 16- FS2 9 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP- TENNIS 4 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds- TENNIS- 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
