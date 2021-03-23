After digging a deep hole in the opening quarter, Madisonville North Hopkins got it together and pulled out a thrilling 49-44 victory at home over Webster County in the first round of the 2nd Region Tournament on Monday.
Monday’s game was 201st win for North head coach Jon Newton, who coached the Trojans until last season. The game was also a rematch of last year’s region championship.
Webster (15-11) showed that they weren’t messing around at the start as they prevented North from getting on the scoreboard for the first 6:45 in the opening frame while building a 14-0 lead. Kale Gaither finally gave North (15-4) two points on a floater to break the ice.
“I felt like they were a little inexperienced for this moment,” Newton said. “When the lights turned on, we had the biggest crowd we’ve had all year. We were all a deer in headlights and just froze up. Webster was making shots, but we didn’t quit. Hopefully, we don’t get in that position again, but it shows that we can come back if we do get in that spot again.”
Zach Tow, Ashton Gaines and Gaither were the stars of the offense for North. Tow gave North the momentum at halftime with a 3-point bucket at the buzzer to cut the Trojan lead to 24-22 — capping off a 6-0 run in the final minute of the half for the Maroons.
“I got it off the rebound, dribbled it down the court and thought that I might as well throw it up there, and it went in,” Tow said. “It was one of those shots that you pray that it goes in while it’s in the air.”
When the teams came out of the locker room, Tow picked up right where he left off and gave North their first lead of the ballgame with another 3-point bucket. He ended his night with a team-leading 16 points.
Newton applauded Tow’s situational awareness that he showed on Monday.
“Tow’s buzzer-beater was huge for us. especially since we were struggling to get baskets in the first half,” Newton said. “Tow showed some good basketball IQ out there knowing how much time he had on the clock and doing what he’s supposed to do.”
Madisonville went up 33-28 after three quarters and they were able to hold thanks to some clutch free throw shooting in the closing stages of the fourth.
It wouldn’t be March Madness without other games to keep an eye on and Maroon fans were watching the Hopkinsville at Lyon County game closely. The Tigers pulled the upset in Eddyville with a 58-56 win over a squad that was favored to win the region. Hopkinsville and Madisonville will face off 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Maroon Gym.
“Hoptown knocked off a really good Lyon County team so it’s going to be a heck of a game on Thursday,” Newton said. “Coach (Larry) Miller has done a good job down there. They have good athletes that can pressure, so we’ll have to work on handling that pressure. Thursday night is going to be another tough one for us.”
Webster County (15-11) 14 10 4 16 — 44
Allen 17; Harmon 14; McNaughton 5; Raley 3; Roland 3; Nelson 2
Madisonville North Hopkins (15-4) 2 20 11 16 — 49
Tow 16; Gaither 12; Gaines 12; Frazier 5; Cline 4
