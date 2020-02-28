Correction
Due to a reporter’s error, the KHSAA State swim story that ran in Tuesday’s paper misidentified Dustin Melton, who swam in the 200-yard medley relay. In the same story, Colton Bunch swam in the 50-yard freestyle. Also, Keaton Bundren was not listed. He finished 28th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 22.77. The Messenger regrets the errors and omission.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.