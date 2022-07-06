Tuesday night at Elmar Kelley Stadium in Madisonville, the Miners popped the brakes on the Fulton Railroaders dreams of walking out with a win, getting themselves back on track by grabbing their 15th win of the season.
Fulton did get on the board first in the first inning after Jorge Valetta stole home to make it 1-0. That didn’t last long as the Miners answered back in the bottom of the first, scoring three runs. Jackson Owen hit a screamer to center to score Evan Liddie. Parker Stroh would then hit one to short but reach on a error and score two runs Jackson Owen, and Jackson Lindsey to make it 3-1.
The Railroaders would not give up easily as they put two more on the board off a home run from Grant Davis to make it 3-3.
In bottom of the second inning the Miners brought out the big bats scoring a total of 10 runs. Kobe Jones would start it off getting a single to right field and scoring two plays later off a error from Fulton’s catcher. Jackson Lindsey hit a ground ball to right field scoring Liddie and advancing the runners .
A couple of plays later Luke Mitchell would score off the bat of Austin Baal to take a 6-3 lead. The Miners would eventually score seven more runs in the inning that would also see back to back home runs from Gavin Kriegel and Kobe Jones to make it 13-3.
Madisonville would hold Fulton the rest of the game but would add a total of seven more runs including another home run from Kobe Jones in the bottom of the sixth to make the final score 20-3.
Cameron Goble got the win for the Miners, he allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out eight. Hopkins County native Landon Cline threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Miners had three homers for the game from Gavin Kriegel and two for Kobe Jones. Madisonville had a total of 18 hits for the night and didn’t commit a single error in the field.
With the win the Miners are now 15-13 on the season.
