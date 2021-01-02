This past year has affected everyone in different ways and the COVID-19 pandemic hit the sports world the hardest in 2020. A few area coaches and players gave their thoughts on the past 12 months and what’s going to happen as the calendar flips to 2021.
Leading off is head girls basketball coach at Madisonville North Hopkins Jeff Duvall, as they prepare for the augmented 2020-21 season and they come off of a 29-2 2019-20 campaign that ended in the 2nd Region Championship to Henderson County. The Lady Colonels’ season ended prematurely as the KHSAA canceled the state basketball tournaments shortly after the girls tournament tipped off.
“I felt bad for Henderson,” Duvall said. “They were in their locker room and dressed for their game (at Rupp Arena) and then they were told that they’re not going to play. They’ve been there before but it could’ve been the first state tournament for a couple of their girls. It would’ve been more devastating for us since it would be our first time there in 20 years. Last year just hit like a brick at the end of our season. Both of our losses came to Henderson.”
Also preparing for the upcoming basketball season are the Lady Storm at Hopkins County Central as they’ll be the only local team playing on opening night for high school basketball in Kentucky on Monday taking on University Heights in Hopkinsville. Central will have first year head coach Phillip Cotton patrolling the sidelines as he takes over for Nancy Oldham — who retired for a second time after last season.
“The kids have been frustrated over whether or not they’re going to practice or have a season,” Cotton said. “I’ve told them to keep a positive outlook going forward into the new year. We realize that games will probably get canceled, but we’ll take advantage of opportunities we get and stay positive. I think teams that do that will have some special opportunities this year.”
The student athletes have also gone through a lot over the past year as they never know if they’ll practice, have a game or attend in-person classes on any given day.
“I’ve learned to not take anything for granted,” Central senior Madison Grigg said. “Especially with this being my senior year and there was potentially not going to be a basketball season. I’m very thankful that there is a season and I get to play this year.”
Fall sports in 2020 proved that nothing is set in stone as far as scheduling and it really affected the Central football program. From the team going into a two week quarantine in the middle of the season, to having three different opponents scheduled for a week that ultimately never got played.
“The big take away for me was to not give up hope,” Storm quarterback Adrian Stringer said. “We were able to get six games and we made the most of it.”
Stringer will be playing in the 2021 Tiki Bowl on Thursday in Florida and hopes to play college football next fall.
