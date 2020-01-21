Hopkins County Schools were well represented in Saturday’s South Hopkins Middle School Classic at the West Kentucky Archery Complex, claiming victory in all three divisions, as well as taking the top overall awards in both the male and female categories.
Madisonville North Hopkins freshman Tom Welborn took the overall top archer spot, shooting a 293 with 23 tens. That is the second time Welborn has grabbed the top spot since finishing tenth overall in the season opening Hopkins County Open on Nov. 16.
Hopkins County Central senior Lauren Groves was the highest finishing female archer, shooting a 288 with 19 tens. Groves has claimed the top spot in all eight of Central’s meets this season.
Welborn led the Maroons to their fourth victory in the high school division this season, beating out Hopkins Central 3339 to 3264. Fort Campbell finished in third.
Liam Box (287) was third overall for Madisonville, followed by Dalton Davis (284) in the fourth, Evan Hoagland (281) in seventh and Aliah Carlisle (277) in the 12th overall spot.
The top five boys and girls in the high school division were:
Boys:
Tom Welborn (MNHHS)-293, 23 tens
Liam Box (MNHHS)-287, 18 tens
Dalton Davis (MNHHS)-284, 18 tens
Evan Hoagland (MNHHS)-281, 14 tens
Will Hicks (HCCHS) 278, 12 tens
Girls:
Lauren Groves (HCCHS)- 288, 19 tens
Mallory Rodgers- 284, 16 tens
Kaydnce Gamblin (Fort Campbell HS)- 280, 14 tens
Kolbi Alsbrooks (HCCHS)- 278, 13 tens
Aliah Carlisle (MNHHS)- 277, 16 tens
Browning Springs Middle School took the top spot in the middle school division, posting a score of 3169 to claim their fourth team win of the season. James Madison Middle School finished in second, followed by South Hopkins Middle School, James Madison Middle School team #2 and West Hopkins. It was the second victory of the weekend for Browning Springs, which also won the middle school division at the Henderson County Colonel Classic.
Browing Springs was led by eighth-grader Joshua Robinson who shot a 282 with 16 tens. Sixth-grader Aidan Kelley was second with a 279 and 14 tens and seventh-grader Maddie Ziegler was third in the middle school division with a 277 and 14 tens. Jayden Reeves was sixth in the middle school ranks with 271 and 12 tens, and Gabriel Chamberlain was seventh at 271 and 12 tens.
The top five boys and girls in the middle school division were:
Boys:
Joshua Robinson (BSMS)- 282, 16 tens
Aidan Kelley (BSMS)- 279, 14 tens
Gabriel Chamberlain (BSMS)- 271, 10 tens
Clay England (BSMS)- 271, 9 tens
Maddux Ezell (SHMS)- 269, 9 tens
Girls:
Maddie Ziegler (BSMS)- 277, 14 tens
Addie Burns (JMMS)- 276, 10 tens
Kaylee Sargant (Grace Baptist)- 273, 14 tens
Jayden Reeves (BSMS)- 271, 12 tens
Rylin Clayton (BSMS)- 266, 9 tens
In the elementary division, the Hanson Hunters continued their 2019-20 dominance by claiming their fourth win of the year, led by fifth-grader Westyn Miles with a 264 and 8 tens. Dayton Tate was third overall with a 261, followed by Dylan Skimehorn (247), Ivan Moore (233) and Jonathan Taylor (229).
Sebree Elementary finished second in the meet, followed by Jessie Stuart, Breman Elementary, Earlington and Millbrooke Elementary from Christian County.
The top five boys and girls in the elementary division were:
Boys:
Westyn Miles (Hanson)- 264, 8 tens
Dayton Tate (Hanson)- 261, 9 tens
Tyler Wilson (Southside)- 250, 7 tens
Dylan Skimehorn (Hanson)- 247, 5 tens
Daan Wiley (Sebree)- 245, 5 tens
Girls:
Ava McCord (West Hopkins)- 263 9 tens
Isabella Arnold (Grace Baptist)- 255, 7 tens
Zoe Barger (Jessie Stuart)- 255, 6 tens
Beyli Deras (Jessie Stuart)- 241, 2 tens
Aribella Cassebier (Breman)- 238, 4 tens
