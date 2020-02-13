By The Messenger Staff Reports
Boys BasketballDawson Springs 68, Trigg County 57: Skylar Clark reached the 1,000 point mark of his career Tuesday. He ended his night with 19 points, while Braxton Cotton led the team with 25 points. Landon Pace had 12 and Dylan Dawson had 11 points.
Lyon County 67, Hopkins County Central 60: After a successful month of January, the Storm have struggled lately while losing their last three games. Sam Almon led the offense with 17 points while Blasin Moore scored 15 and Trevor Weldon had 10 points.
