Playing in their first game since Jan. 12, Hopkins County Central couldn’t quite shake off the rust as they fell to Whitesville Trinity, 64-60, over the weekend in Mortons Gap.
“It’s good to be playing again,” Central head coach Michael Fraliex said. “It’s tough to come back after being off for 18 days. We had two days of practice and then we had to come in to play a game. It’s a tough spot to be in especially for a team as young as we are. We’re still trying to figure each other out. But we’re in the same situation as everyone else.
“(Saturday) we couldn’t make free throws, we couldn’t make layups. We didn’t guard well and we didn’t do the things we needed to do to win even thought Trinity gave us every opportunity to do so.”
Sophomore point guard Marcus Eaves led the charge with 21 points despite playing with an injured foot he suffered prior to the game. Wesley Morris was also in double figures with 17 points and Trevor Weldon was making his presence known with his physical play in the Storm’s return to the floor.
Throughout the game, Central (0-3) was showing some frustration in the lack of shots falling and calls not going their way.
“That’s just part of the game,” Fraliex said. “This season is going to be a grind. There’s going to be times where you won’t play for weeks and there will be others when we’ll have a reschedule games a couple times throughout the week. It’s some adversity that they’ll have to fight through.
“We think we’re talented enough to play against everybody, but it comes down to getting those shots to fall, making free throws and getting stops. We couldn’t get any stops today. We tried zone, we tried man — it’s just stuff we’ve got to get better at.”
Central had the lead in the early going as they were up 13-12 at the end of the first quarter. Trinity (2-5) would go on a 10-9 run in four minutes to tie it up at 22 and the score would remain tied at halftime at 33.
The Raiders took control of the lead in the second half, but Central would still be in the game as they went in the fourth quarter down 48-45 and the Storm made it a one-score game with less than a minute to go at 59-57 Trinity. But the shots were not falling when they needed to for Central as the Storm are still in search of their first win of the season.
Central will be back in action tonight at 7:30 p.m. as they host Crittenden County.
Trinity Whitesville (2-5) 12 21 15 16 — 64
Smith 19; Huff 18; Dickens 14; Wright 6; Hernandez 5; Gortz 2
Hopkins County Central (0-3) 13 20 12 15 — 60
Eaves 21; Morris 17; Hall 8; Weldon 7; Skeen 3; Martin 2; Peyton 2
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.