Not a whole lot of action for Dawson Springs sports with recent rainouts, but the baseball managed to get one game in, while the track and field teams had a meet in Paducah this past week.
Track and Field
Dawson competed in the McCracken County Quad Meet last Tuesday. The highlight of the day was Brylee Spurlin winning the girls shot put with a throw of 24 feet, 11 inches.
Landon Pace gave the Panthers a second-place finish in the boys high jump with a personal-best six feet and placed third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:19.86.
Baseball
McLean County 15, Dawson Springs 5 (5 innings): It was a tied ballgame until the fifth inning when Dawson scored a run to give them a 5-4 lead, but McLean responded with 11 runs in the bottom half of the inning to end it early via the mercy rule.
Charles Davis did his job as the clean up hitter, going 2-for-3 with three RBI’s on the night. Hitting right in front of him was Dylan Dawson, who went 1-for-3 with a couple of RBI’s and a stolen base to his credit.
On the mound, starter Bailey Heaton was handed the loss after tossing four innings, giving up eight runs — six earned — on six hits.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.