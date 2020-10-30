It has been a tough month of October for the Madisonville North Hopkins football program who has suffered three straight losses. The road won’t get any easier tonight when the Maroons travel to take on perennial powerhouse Mayfield.
“Mayfield is a very successful program building a winning tradition for almost the past 100 years,” North head coach and Mayfield alum Jay Burgett said. “This year, they have a young team, just like us, except they’ve been better off than us lately.”
The Cardinals comes into tonight sporting an impressive 6-1 record, tied for the top spot in the Class 2A standings with Lexington Catholic, while the Maroons are currently 1-4. Both teams faced off last year in Madisonville in the final week of the regular season with Matfield coming out on top by a field goal, 53-50.
“Getting a win at Mayfield will really help us in two ways,” Burgett said. “First, it will help is with RPI points and not completely take us out of the playoff picture. And secondly, it will hopefully build some momentum for our guys.”
As far as how the Maroons are preparing. they’re still trying to find the right fit at quarterback as starter Wyatt Coleman is still questionable. He’s been out for most of the season with an injured wrist.
“We’ve tried putting Lajuan MacAdoo at quarterback last week, and obviously it didn’t work out,” Burgett said. “We know he can run the ball really well from his runningback position, but quarterback was not a good fit for him. We’re still trying to work that out.”
On the other side of the ball, Burgett said that he’s seen improvement in the defense after a rough game in Hopkinsville last week.
“Hoptown completely changed their offense on us last week,” Burgett said. “We prepared for things that they didn’t even run last week so I didn’t come down too hard on the defense, and they’ve shown me a couple of their best practices they’ve had all season this week.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight in Mayfield.
