Maroons’ bench comes to rescue in 64-61 semifinal win
With big men K’suan Casey and Kenny White watching from the sidelines and less than a minute left on the clock, the No. 3 Madisonville Maroons were in serious trouble in Monday night’s 2nd Region semifinal game against Christian County in Hopkinsville.
That’s when head coach Matt Beshear’s bench came to the rescue. Zach Tow converted an old fashion 3-point play to put North up 60-59 with 45 ticks left in the game.
It was Tow’s only points of the night, and the Maroons added four late free throws from Deljuan Johnson and Marquise Parker to secure the 64-61 victory.
“It didn’t look good and with K’suan and Kenny fouling out, other guys had to step up,” Beshear said. “Tow came up with the big rebound, and-one and Jordan Vaughn got us a basket. Danye Frazier came in defensively and made it hard for (Christian County) to get a shot at the end.”
A desperation 3-pointer from the Cols was off the mark as the horn sounded, propelling the defending regional champs into tonight’s title game where they will play either Webster County or Lyon County with a trip to Lexington and the Sweet 16 at stake. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Hopkinsville.
“Our bench stepped up, and that’s what we need to win a state championship,” White said. “We really need to focus on getting the win (tonight).”
Even though Christian got out to an early lead, North was right there with them as the Colonels led 14-12 through the first eight minutes of play.
The Cols opened up a 27-21 lead with two minutes remaining in the half. North closed out the first half going on a 5-0 run, capped off with White converting on an and-one with less than 30 seconds on the clock. Christian missed a buzzer-beater to make the score 27-26 Cols at halftime.
Madisonville started the second half with a 5-0 run in the first minute to grab the lead at 31-27. Christain County was able to get back to within one as they made it 42-41 with less than a minute to go. A Vaughn bucket in the paint made it 44-41 Madisonville going into the fourth quarter.
The Cols were able to tie it up 46-46 in the first 90 seconds of the fourth. North eventually retook a 52-49 lead on baskets by Casey and White with four minutes remaining in the game.
With the game tied at 54, Casey got called for his fourth foul and Christian converted on the and-one, then White got into foul trouble with an offensive foul on the other end and Christian County up 57-54. White then fouled out with 1:22 remaining in the game.
After some missed free throws from the Cols, KeShawn Stone converted on an and-one to tie it back up at 57-57. Casey then fouled out with 1:03 remaining, leaving North’s two best players on the bench for the rest of the contest.
After a Christian County basket made it 59-57, Tow made the biggest bucket of his life to tie the game and managed to calm the nerves enough to add a free throw to save the Maroons.
“I just had to chill myself out (on the free throw line),” Tow said. “I said a little prayer to myself. I just said ‘please bless me with this game-winning shot’ and it went in.”
Johnson then drew a foul on Christian’s end of the floor and he made both free throws as North went up 62-59 with 25 seconds left. Parker added a couple of free throws to put North up by three with 10 seconds left to help secure the win.
White and Casey ended their nights with 19 points each, Johnson finished with 13 points.
