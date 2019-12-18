It's somehow fitting that the University of Kentucky will have a late-night tipoff for its first of two games on this Las Vegas road swing.
The No. 6 Wildcats will face Utah on Wednesday at 10 p.m. CT.
"Up all night. We're teenagers," UK freshman guard Tyrese Maxey said. "What are we doing, playing a game or something? We're up doing something, so the time's not going to do anything to us. We're just ready to play, have a lot of fun."
Maxey and Immanuel Quickley are both averaging 12.3 points to round out four double-digit scorers for Kentucky. Maxey, a highly touted freshman out of Garland, Texas, is tied with Quickley for the team-lead with 11 3-point shots.
Maxey has been in a significant shooting slump his last two games, hitting just one of his last 17 shots from the floor.
Maxey seems undeterred.
He's coming off a game in which he was challenged to guard Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe and he held one of the nation's top scorers to a mere five points.
Maxey only scored six points himself (all on free throws to go with his seven rebounds and six assists) but he still made contributions to the Wildcats beating Georgia Tech 67-53, their sixth straight victory.
"I was out there playing defense," Maxey said. "We have a lot of guys on our team that are going to be able to score, so I don't need to score every single night. I just want to help my teammates win,
See Mathis/Page B2
mathis
whatever I need to do. Rebounds, assists, play defense. It was my night to stop the best player and that's what I did."
Junior Nick Richards leads Kentucky on the offensive end, averaging 13.8 points and eight rebounds while shooting 69.9 percent from the floor. Sophomore Ashton Hagans is right behind Richard averaging 13.7 points, seven assists and 4.2 rebounds. Hagans assists per game are ranked ninth nationally while Richards' .699 shooting clip is ranked sixth in the country.
Hagans has also been a defensive tutor for Maxey, making life difficult in practice for the freshman who could be part of a 3-guard lineup starting for the second straight game.
"We just go at each other, I guess you could say," Maxey said. "Coach put us on different teams all the time and it just makes us both better. I feel like I do a good job making him better, he does a good job making me better and then we get on the court and attack the other team's guards."
Maxey thinks he's always been a defensive-minded player, but that part of his game has to pick up when he's on the floor with Hagans, who is considered one of the best young defensive guards in the country.
"At an early age when I was younger my dad pushed me to play a lot of defense, but even playing with or playing against Ashton you have to play good defense, especially when you're out there on the court with him."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.