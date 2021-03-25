When Jon Newton took over the head coaching job for Madisonville North Hopkins late last summer, he said the position appealed to him because he felt the Maroons could be a consistent contender in the 2nd Region.
He referred to it as a “seat at the table” at the time of his hiring.
The Maroons — 15-4 overall and winners of 10 in a row — have earned one of the four remaining seats at the proverbial table this year as an opening round win over Newton’s former school — the Webster County Trojans — has led to tonight’s semifinal matchup with Hopkinsville, who upset regional favorite Lyon County in their opener.
“The four teams left in the tournament are the hottest teams in the region right now, in my opinion,” Newton said. “It’s going to be an exciting stretch of basketball with UHA and Henderson playing each other and us and Hoptown.”
Hopkinsville (7-4) is currently on a hot stretch, winning five of their last seven ballgames, including a loss to University Heights in overtime for the 8th District Championship, forcing the Tigers to make the trip to Eddyville on Monday to play the Lyons.
“It just shows the quality of the team Hoptown has down there going into Monday and upsetting a team in Lyon County that was favored to win the region in their home gym,” Newton said. “I know they haven’t played a lot of games this year, but they played quality opponents all season and even made their losses close games. They have a veteran team, and they’ll be ready for us.”
The Tigers have three guys averaging double figures — led by Alijah Watts with 14.5 points a game.
“It’s going to be important to get on our assignments,” Newton said. “They match us with our length so we’re working on blocking out, rebounding, preparing to crash the glass and our transition defense.”
Newton also said that he wants his guys to be able to step up on any given night at this point in the season.
“Webster knew our key guy was Kale (Gaither) so they got on him, which allowed Zach Tow to have a huge game for us on Monday,” Newton said. “Ashton Gaines has also been playing well recently. At this point of the year, anybody can step up and have a big game to help us win down the stretch.”
The ball will be in-bounded at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Maroon Gym.
