If I asked you to name the best all-around athletes in this area in the 1970s, one name that would be remembered by many would be Todd Shadowen. Like many great athletes, Shadowen played multiple sports.
What you may not remember is all of the different schools where Shadowen played and left his mark during his youth.
Shadowen played his sixth-grade year of junior high school basketball at Lyon County before his father took a job at Webster County High School.
In his seventh and eighth grade years, he played football and basketball for the Dixon Dragons in the junior high circuit and then moved for his freshman year in 1974-75 to Union County High School.
While at Union County, Shadowen became an immediate starter on the football team and was an integral part of coach Ernie Simpson’s great run in Union County basketball.
Shadowen played basketball with many future college players at Union County, including Dwayne Casey and Freddie Cowan (University of Kentucky), Linwood Cowan (University of Southern Indiana), and Bunny and Bunky Lewis.
Shadowen has great memories of his days at Union County but one of his first was a trip to Maroon Gym where coach Don Parson had put together a two-game affair featuring Second Region powerhouses Madisonville North Hopkins and Union County along with two schools from western Louisville — Shawnee and Male.
“I was given the task as a sophomore in the 1976 season to guard Darrell Griffith, who went on to be an All-American at the University of Louisville,” Shadowen said. “Within the first quarter, Griffith already had part of his season average and coach Simpson asked if there was anything I could do about it.”
After a great sophomore year at Union County in football and basketball, Shadowen decided to move from his mother’s residence in Sturgis to his father’s residence in Madisonville. This led to a legal dispute with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Shadowen’s eligibility.
Shadowen was already the starting quarterback for coach Mojo Hollowell at Union and was scheduled to be a major part of the Maroon football team under coach Jim Myers in 1976-77. However, due to the legal challenges and a court ordered injunction that was not lifted until later in the season, Shadowen only got to appear in four football games his junior season.
Shadowen was a multipurpose football player — playing quarterback, middle linebacker, punter and kicker. In his senior year of football under coach Steve Twedell, Shadowen was a major DI prospect as a quarterback but unfortunately he suffered a severe injury early in the season in a game against Paducah Tilghman.
“I had a severe thigh contusion which led to a blood clot, and I was in the hospital for 23 days,” Shadowen recalled.
Fortunately for Shadowen, he shrugged off the football injury and was able to join coach Parson on the basketball court.
Shadowen played two seasons for Parson in the 1977 and 1978 seasons. Shadowen was All 2nd Region his two seasons for the Maroons and has great memories today of teammates including Tony Parson, Andy Taylor, William Watkins and Jeff Ewing.
“I was fortunate to get together with Tony and Andy at coach Don Parson’s funeral last year in Laurel County. It was good to catch up with both of them and neither one looked like they had aged a bit since the 1970s. It was also great to see Mrs. Parson.”
Shadowen has great memories of his high school coaches.
“Great coaches such as Simpson and Parson were always challenging their players to step up to their assignments,” he said.
After his days at Madisonville North Hopkins, Shadowen went on to play football at UK for five seasons on scholarship. He lettered three years and missed lettering a fourth year by missing out on three plays.
Shadowen played for head coaches Fran Curci and Jerry Claiborne and became extremely close to Claiborne and his staff.
“Coach Claiborne was a classy individual,” Shadowen said. “He was all about academics, family and character and he left a lasting impact on all of us who played for him.”
After graduation, Shadowen has been successful in business working primarily in specialty sales fields in the bio-tech medical sales for some of the largest corporations in the world including Genentech, Baxter and Merck. Today, Shadowen is retired from his sales jobs and is working part time “to get out of the house for enjoyment” as a school bus driver in Jessamine County.
Shadowen has also had a distinguished volunteer career as he served as a two-time president of the K Club and is their current treasurer.
The K Club is an exclusive group. To be eligible you have to be a man or woman who earned a varsity letter in a sport at the University of Kentucky. Sports include varsity sports, cheerleaders, managers, and trainers for those teams.
The K Club has a very philanthropic element as they raise money every year to help former University of Kentucky athletes who may be going through difficult financial times in their life.
Shadowen’s parents were both influential figures in western Kentucky during his playing days here. His father, Lige, was the last principal at Earlington High School in 1975 and later went on to be assistant principal at South Hopkins High School and at Madisonville North Hopkins before his untimely death in 1984. His mother, Virginia Brown, is still living and now resides outside of Louisville.
Today, Shadowen is extremely happy and has fond memories of his days in western Kentucky. He has been married to his wife, Hope, for 22 years. He and Hope are extremely proud of their daughter, Olivia, who has only made one B in her life. She is currently an Aerospace Engineering major at the University of Alabama Huntsville campus.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
