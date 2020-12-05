Through four games this season, Kenny White is averaging 11 points a contest for Tennessee Tech as a starter. The Golden Eagles have dropped all four outings — losses to Indiana, Chattanooga, Xavier and Northern Kentucky.
On Wednesday at Xavier, White matched his season high of 13 points against the Musketeers. Staying in the Cincinnati area, White scored 11 points at NKU on Thursday in 34 minutes of action.
Tennessee Tech will only have one game scheduled this coming week as they will travel to Western Carolina on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Up in Owensboro, former Lady Maroons Courtney Peyton and Lindsey Peyton have been playing for the Brescia Bearcats, which has had their share of struggles as well this season — going 0-6 so far with a number of contests postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.
Courtney has established herself as an every day starter and is averaging 6.2 points. So far, her season high is eight points on Nov. 13 at Shawnee State. Brescia was handed a 83-69 loss in that contest.
Lindsey has come off the bench for Brescia in all six contests. She scored a season-high nine points in the Bearcats’ 99-56 loss at Lindsey Wilson on Nov. 10.
In their most recent game at Midway on Tuesday, the twins combined for 12 points as they recorded six points each in the 85-54 loss.
Brescia will travel to Campbellsville on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. tipoff and host IU-Kokomo on Saturday for their home opener at 1 p.m.
