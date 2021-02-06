After being down for the entirety of the first half, Madisonville North Hopkins turned it around in the third quarter on their way to a 64-54 home win over Caldwell County on Friday.
The Maroons are now 2-0 against the 7th District with both wins coming against the Tigers.
“We’ve been trying to play faster in practice,” North head coach Jon Newton said. “But there’s been some confusion when we play faster in the quantity of shots we’re taking over the quality. We want quality shots when we’re playing fast and that didn’t happen until the second half (Friday).”
Kale Gaither was a huge part of the second half charge as he ended the night with a team-leading 25 points. Zach Tow kept up his strong offensive production with 11 points.
“That’s what you need out of your leaders,” Newton said. “Tow is starting to figure out how to score and where to score. He’s rebounded well for us all season long. Kale does what he does every night. I thought we were more patient in the second half.”
Newton also gave a lot of credit to his bench playing clutch minutes throughout the contest.
“I thought our bench was huge,” Newton said. “Destin Cheirs, Isaac Parish, Lajuan MacAdoo, those guys kept us afloat in the second half and allowed us to have the second half push that we had to get the win.”
Caldwell (3-9) started the game off with an 8-3 run in the first four minutes, but North (5-2) would get it back together as the Tigers held onto a 15-12 advantage going into the second quarter. Caldwell didn’t give up the lead in the second quarter, but the Maroons were right there with them as it was 25-23 Tigers at halftime.
North would finally step on the gas in the third as they went on a 10-8 run capped off by a 3-point bucket by Tow to tie it up at 33 with just over three minutes remaining in the third. From there, Madisonville would rattle off a 10-2 run to go into the final quarter up 43-35.
“It all came down to our shot selection in the third quarter,” Newton said. “Our shot selection was poor in the first half. Landon (Cline) came in and had a quick drive to finish one and then hit a huge three from the corner. It was all about guys making plays when they got the chance.”
After the huge third quarter, North was able to hold onto the lead to seal the victory on their home floor.
No rest for the weary on the Maroons roster as they’ll be back at it at 7:30 p.m. today at University Heights.
Caldwell County (3-9) 15 10 10 19 — 54
Spikes 27; Branch 17; Collin Whittington 4; Bumptus 2; Carter Willington 2; Vanhooser 2
Madisonville North Hopkins (5-2) 12 11 20 21 — 64
Gaither 25; Tow 11; Cline 8; Frazier 9; Cheirs 6; Gaines 4; Parish 1
