The Madisonville North Hopkins boys tennis team faced a deep and talented McCracken County squad Tuesday and were shutout, 9-0.
The highlight of the match for North was Aiden Brummer keeping up with his opponent, before ultimately losing his singles match, 9-7.
All three of North’s doubles lost their matches, 8-4.
“We will be facing McCracken again this weekend at the Greenwood Invitational,” head coach Bryan Fazenbaker said. “It’s a pretty prestigious tournament we’ve been invited to, in my humble opinion.”
