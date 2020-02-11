Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins 91, Louisville Butler 71: The No. 6 Maroons improved their record to 23-3 with a win over Butler in the Wes Strader Schoolboy Shootout at Warren Central. K’suan Casey led the scoring with 29 points, while Kenny White recorded 19 points. Deljuan Johnson and Marquise Parker were also in double figures with 13 and 11 points respectively. The Maroons will close out the regular season with a three-game home stand starting with University Heights on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central 63, Livingston Central 39: The Storm won their third in a row Friday. John Miller and Blasin Moore each scored 18 points for Central. Marcus Eaves also had double figures with 10 points.
Trinity (Whitesville) 55, Hopkins County Central 39: Central’s winning streak came to an end on Saturday as their record falls to 7-16 entering Monday. Sam Almon led the Storm offense with 10 points. Jaxon Winn recorded nine points in the loss.
Dawson Springs 83, Frederick Fraize 36: The Panthers earned their 10th win of the year with a road victory on Saturday. Skylar Clark led the charge with 25 points while Logan McKnight had 17 points, Landon Pace had 14 and Dylan Dawson had 10 points.
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs 64, Frederick Fraize 60: Dawson’s record improves to 8-16 with a road win over the weekend. Brooklyn Clark had 29 points, Abby Ward had 15 and Denisha Randolph contributed 11 points in the win.
McLean County 54, Hopkins County Central 41: The Lady Storm were handed their 13th loss of the season over the weekend. Emilie Jones led Central’s offense with 17 points.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.