After being down for the entire first half, the Lady Maroons of Madisonville North Hopkins rattled off a 17-8 run in the third quarter to take the lead and held on for a 46-42 victory over Christian County in Hopkinsville on Tuesday in first-round action of the 2nd Region tournament.
The Lady Maroons will advance to face a familiar foe in Henderson County on Saturday afternoon at Hopkins County Central. Henderson, the defending regional champs, handed North their only two losses of the season a year ago.
“Destiny Whitsell started going to the rack in the third quarter,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “We were cold in the first half, and we turned the ball over. When we’re not turning it over, we’re pretty good. If we get caught standing around, then we tend to turn it over more. Defensively, I thought we were solid all night long. It’s hard to keep Christian County off the boards with their size, and I thought we did a good job despite being undersized compared to them.”
Whitsell and Lillie Carmen both finished the game with 13 points a piece.
“Lillie really handled the pressure,” Duvall said. “The refs let us play tonight, and there were a lot of hand checks and body checks, but not a lot of fouls called. That kind of gives Lillie an advantage because she’s used to handling pressure like that in soccer going up and down the field so it really plays into her hands when there aren’t that many calls.”
Another Lady Maroon soccer player, Kara Franklin, was huge on the defensive end as North kept the Lady Colonels at bay in the fourth quarter while they were trying to rally back.
“Coach Duvall told us before the fourth quarter that we needed to stop making a lot of turnovers, and I was doing a lot of that,” Franklin said. “We just needed to play the game instead of getting in our head.”
North (6-9) opened the game with some cold shooting which led to a 9-7 Lady Colonel (6-11) lead after eight minutes. However, the Lady Maroons gained some momentum in the second quarter and went into halftime down by a single point, 21-20.
Coming out of the locker room, North took the lead and didn’t look back as they were up 37-29 going into the final quarter.
“We had a good pep talk with coach Duvall in the locker room,” Franklin said. “He was yelling at us to get our head in the game and work our best.”
Despite Christian cutting into the lead in the final minutes, North was able to hold them off and secure the victory.
About an hour up the highway, untimely news broke in Henderson County as their game against Livingston Central was called off two minutes before it was supposed to start with a COVID-19 test coming back positive within the Lady Cardinal girls basketball program.
Livingston becomes the second team in as many days to have their season end prematurely due to COVID-19. Hopkins County Central was forced to forfeit their scheduled game against Hopkinsville right before practice on Monday afternoon.
“It’s been a crazy year, and we’ve been hit with COVID a few times during the season,” Duvall said. “I talked to coach Phil (Cotton) Monday night, and I felt sick to my stomach when I heard the news. For those seniors, yes they’re our rival, but I still cheer for them when we’re not playing them, and those seniors hit really big shots against us. They absolutely deserve to be playing in the region tournament. I want our district to do well at the region tournament, and I really wanted to face them in the region championship. They got a good draw facing Hoptown first, and we had a tough draw with Christian and now Henderson in our bracket. But I called Phil and told him how bad we felt on this end of town. It’s a bad situation, I get sick talking about it, and I’m not even their coach. Same could be said for Livingston.”
Madisonville will face Henderson in a rematch of last year’s region championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hopkins County Central.
Madisonville North Hopkins (6-9) 7 13 17 9 — 46
Carmen 13; Whitsell 13; Lovan 9; Franklin 8; Halum 3
Christian County (6-11) 9 12 8 13 — 42
Bagwell 8; McGee 8; Catlett-Watkins 7; Lee 6; Day 6; Killebrew 4; Shemwell 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.