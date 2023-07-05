Veteran-organized group, Higher Caliber of Excellence, of Madisonville, will be hosting its first ever corn hole tournament, July 22 in downtown Madisonville. The event is open to anyone who would like to participate.

Cousins Stephen Anderson and Kwinn Davis got together and started this organization in order to bring fun events and happenings to the local community.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.