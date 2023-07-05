Veteran-organized group, Higher Caliber of Excellence, of Madisonville, will be hosting its first ever corn hole tournament, July 22 in downtown Madisonville. The event is open to anyone who would like to participate.
Cousins Stephen Anderson and Kwinn Davis got together and started this organization in order to bring fun events and happenings to the local community.
“Basically we just wanted to get the community together and involved,” Anderson said. “People always complaining there is nothin to do here, we want to change that. Me and my cousin brainstormed and been to a corn hole tournament in Hopkinsville and I wanted to bring it to Madisonville. We want to give the kids and families something fun to do right here.”
According to Anderson, a Certified Corn Hole Host, this will be a team event, each team consisting of two members. The event will be free to all those who want to come and watch. It will cost $40 per team to play.
“We’re expecting 25 teams and the winners will get a cash prize, depending on how many people sign up. This tournament will be for high school ages and up.”
There will be food vendors onsite for those who wish to purchase food throughout the tournament.
“We got professional style boards, five sets... we spent some real money on this. We are hoping for a great turnout.”
Anderson shares that pre registration is preferred, but you may sign up with your team day of the event. To sign up, simply download the free app, Scoreholio, create a profile and search for the event and sign up. For more information about the event or questions to sign up you may also visit Higher Caliber of Excellence on Facebook and send them a message.
The tournament will take place at the Rosenwald Smith Center located at 208 N. Kentucky Ave., in Madisonville, indoors, at 1p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.