Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins earned a couple of road wins in soccer on Thursday evening.
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central 3, Russellville 1: Tim Clevenger scored a hat trick for the Storm after they trailed 1-0 at halftime. Isaac Williams, Gavin Lear and Jaxon Greer picked up assists on Clevenger’s goals while goalkeeper Trevor Weldon made five saves.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, Lyon County 1: The Lady Maroons secured a win over a tough Lyon County squad with Camryn LaGrange and Lillie Carman scoring a pair of goals each. Kailey Barber also got in on the scoring with a goal of her own. LaGrange also recorded two assists while Carman and Barber also recorded an assist on their stat lines.
