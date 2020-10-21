Madisonville North Hopkins made quick work of Webster County on its home pitch Tuesday during the opening round of the 2nd Region Tournament as the match ended 1:30 into the second half by a score of 10-0.
North will face the winner of the University Heights vs. Lyon County game tonight at 8 p.m.
“It’s always good to host a region tournament on your home turf,” North head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “It was an overall good effort from everyone. I was pretty pleased tonight, no complaints.”
Logan Rainwater and Nojah Jimenez set the tone early as they each scored a goal in the opening six minutes of action to put North up 2-0. Tate Young scored in the ninth minute followed by two goals by Kael Knight to make it 5-0 Maroons with 26:24 until halftime.
Rainwater picked up his second goal in the 21st minute and then Caden Crowell scored as his shot was deflected in and North went up 7-0. Ryerson Brower added two more before halftime giving North a 9-0 advantage going into the break.
Dalton Daves decided that he wanted to go home early as he put it in the back of the net in the second minute of the second half to end the match via the 10-goal mercy rule.
North will play again tonight in the 2nd Region Semifinals after the conclusion of the Henderson County vs. Hopkins County Central match. At the press deadline, UHA led the Lyons 6-0 in the second half.
