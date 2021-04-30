After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Pennyrile Soapbox Association will be making its return to Madisonville with a race on Saturday, June 5.
“Since we didn’t race last year, we’re kind of rebuilding this year,” said Alicia Terry, secretary for the Pennyrile Soapbox Association. “We usually have a minimum eight kids per class, but we have enough cars to expand it to 16 per class.”
According to Terry, the registration deadline is Thursday, May 20 and parents can get parts directly from the soapbox association.
“Parents don’t need to worry about buying kits or building the cars,” Terry said. “We have parts from cars that were in previous local races, except for those that win the local race. We retire the winning cars.”
Divisions are Stock, which are ages 7-13 and Superstock are ages 9-18. Registration information is available on their website at soapboxderby.org/pennyrile, by contacting Terry via email at af.terry@hotmail.com or race director Brian Terry at 270-836-4492.
The race is open to kids in Hopkins, Webster, Caldwell and Muhlenberg counties.
The June 5 race will start around 9 a.m. at Baldwin Drive and is free to the public. June 6 will be the makeup date if inclement weather hits.
“With the new mask mandate allowing people to not wear a mask at outdoor events under 1,000 people, we’re hoping for a good turnout this year,” Terry said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.