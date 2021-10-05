The Hopkins Central Lady Storm will live on to see at least a couple more games as they advanced to the 7th District Championship and to the 2nd Region Tournament for the first time since 1996 in dramatic fashion as they won 2-1 on penalty kicks on Monday night over Caldwell County.
Priya Holmes and goalkeeper Kire Peyton were the two stars of the game for Central as Peyton kept her team in it and Holmes got it done from the penalty spot twice.
“Kire saved our tails in the game,” Lady Storm head coach Ben Lutz said. “I wrote her a note saying that she didn’t get the attention that she deserved, but she deserves it (Monday).”
The match was scoreless until Holmes converted a penalty kick four minutes into the second half.
However with 10 minutes to play, Central was called for a handball and Caldwell scored on their penalty try to tie it up at one goal apiece.
Ninety minutes of soccer couldn’t separate the two teams so it had to come down to PK’s.
Caldwell was the first to shoot and they scored on their first chance.
Even though Central’s first three shooters couldn’t find the back of the net, Peyton was able to make the save and got an assist from the crossbar on a shot.
Ashdyn Dugger then tied it up in the fourth round and Caldwell missed their fifth shot high, putting it all on Holmes for the win.
“I was really nervous stepping up to the spot,” Holmes said. “I knew all the weight was on me and I knew I couldn’t miss.”
Holmes delivered and the Lady Storm mobbed her and Peyton on the field in celebration.
Central will take on North at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
