Madisonville North Hopkins Soccer players Eli Redpath and Logan Terry along with their teammates from their club team, the Bowling Green Elite 06, won their second consecutive Kentucky Soccer State Cup.
The duo of Redpath and Terry along with two of their Maroon coaches, Nikos and Christakis Agisilaou, played a big part in the win of the State Cup.
This past weekend the duo and their team finished second in their group at the US Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Championship in Westfield, Indiana.
Redpath Led the team with five goals at Regionals, including a hat trick in a 4-1 win over Fort Wayne Indiana. Logan Terry served as the backbone of the defense in the best-ever showing by a team from Western Kentucky at Regionals.
Both Eli Redpath and Logan Terry are entering their sophomore season with the Maroons and are expected play a big part of the upcoming season.
