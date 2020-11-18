Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central sports fans can soon watch home games from the comfort of their own home as the Hopkins County School Board approved the installation of live streaming cameras in the gyms and football stadiums at North and Central.
This was made possible through the National Federation of State High School Associations, NFHS, and their PlayOn! Sports program using Pixellot cameras.
“The agreement states that we will have streaming camera systems installed in the gyms and football stadiums so we’re able to live stream home football, basketball and volleyball games from our district schools,” assistant superintendent Marty Cline said.
The school district signed off on the agreement during Monday night’s board meeting.
Although the timing of the agreement may seem beneficial since there will be limited capacity at basketball games this season due to the COVID-19, Cline said that it will take some time to get the system installed and running.
“It would be a benefit if we got it done in a timely matter,” Cline said. “However it will be available by the next school year.”
Hopkins County Central athletic director Kent Akin liked the benefits the new live streaming system will bring and he thinks that it will not affect Central’s normal attendance at games.
“Our crowds usually consist of parents, grandparents and our students,” Akin said. “However with parents after their kids play our sports for four or five years, they might not come back as often so this will give them a chance to keep up with our teams and kids in college can watch their former teammates play.”
According to the agreement, it will cost both North and Central $5,000 from each school to install the live streaming capabilities at their facilities.
North and Central will have the capabilities to stream events hosted in their venues from all levels including varsity, junior varsity and freshmen as well as postseason events such as the 7th District Tournament and the 2nd Region Tournament.
“This will be great for those postseason tournaments,” Akin said. “There are a lot of basketball fans around here who like to watch multiple tournaments so if they want to watch North and Central play in the district tournament, they can watch that game on their phones while they watch Hoptown and Christian County play in person.”
When the system is up and running, fans can find dedicated video portals to North and Central sports on the NFHS Network website at www.nfhsnetwork.com.
