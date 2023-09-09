Madisonville-North Hopkins boys soccer program made history Thursday night, as soccer coach Randall Campbell recorded his 100th win at home. Campbell has been with the program since 2016, as the head coach for the middle school team and assistant coach for the high school varsity boys program.
“My job essentially is to help players learn the game and love the game,” Campbell said. “Then when they get to high school they are ready to grow their game. Thursday night’s win was a classic “maroon” win. The style of game and unselfish, team play is a signature of our Maroon program. This year’s team is a super fun team to coach. The culture doesn’t lean toward this type of lifestyle but they are so incredibly coachable”.
Campbell shares that the 100th win Thursday night was memorable, special, and a legacy for the boys soccer program.
“Building players and adding to that is an honor and a privilege,” he said. “Over the years I’ve had privilege of seeing great young talented men but also men with great character. Coaching is always about much more than the sport. It’s about habits, discipline, and goals.”
According to Campbell the (soccer) program is rich in history as far as great players, teams and moments in the community.
“Coach Takis has been so supportive of me and our middle school program,” Campbell said. “It really has been a blessing to be on this staff.”
Varsity Maroons Head Coach Christakis Agisilaou (Takis as Campbell calls him) spoke Thursday night, honoring Campbell’s achievement.
“His forever loving commitment to these young men is far greater than any win we can ask for,” Agisilaou said. “Randall is much more than our boys middle school soccer coach. He has spent many years of his life supporting the youth of Hopkins County as the Family Resource Coordinator at MNHHS and as youth pastor at Victory Church. If you have not taken the necessary time to get to know Randall outside of the white lines on the soccer field, I encourage you to do so in the near future. He is a teacher, a leader, a friend, a mentor, but most importantly a true man of God. Randall, I want to personally thank you for everything you have done for me and for this program. Maroon soccer would not be the same without you.”
“There have been great games and moments over the years. But I get more emotional on senior nights. Getting to walk with a player from 6th grade to graduation is quite a journey,” Campbell shared.
