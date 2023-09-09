Madisonville-North Hopkins boys soccer program made history Thursday night, as soccer coach Randall Campbell recorded his 100th win at home. Campbell has been with the program since 2016, as the head coach for the middle school team and assistant coach for the high school varsity boys program.

“My job essentially is to help players learn the game and love the game,” Campbell said. “Then when they get to high school they are ready to grow their game. Thursday night’s win was a classic “maroon” win. The style of game and unselfish, team play is a signature of our Maroon program. This year’s team is a super fun team to coach. The culture doesn’t lean toward this type of lifestyle but they are so incredibly coachable”.

