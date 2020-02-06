Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central vs. Crittenden County- 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 6 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Crittenden County- 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.
Dawson Springs at Crittenden County- 7:30 p.m.
Sports on TV
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, February 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Towson at Delaware- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita State- ESPN 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Tula- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop- ESPNU 6 p.m.
California at Colorado- PAC-12N 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Southern California at Arizona- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Tulane at Houston- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Stanford at Utah- PAC-12N 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga- CBSSN 10 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona State- ESPN2 10 p.m.
St. Mary’s at San Diego- ESPNU 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
North Carolina at Duke- ACCN 5 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan- BTN 5 p.m.
Mississippi State at Tennessee- SECN 5:30 p.m.
Florida State at Louisville- ACCN 7 p.m.
Maryland at Indiana- BTN 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Arkansas- SECN 7:30 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
Four Continents Championships: Ladies Short Program, Seoul, South Korea (taped)- NBCSN 3 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach, Calif.- GOLF 4 p.m.
EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Second Round, Victoria, Australia- GOLF 10 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Christ the King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)- ESPNU 4:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Philadelphia at Milwaukee- TNT 7 p.m.
Houston at LA Lakers- TNT 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Detroit at Buffalo- NBCSN 6 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton- NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
FIS Freestyle World Cup: Moguls, Deer Valley Resort, Utah (taped)- NBCSN 11:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds- TENNIS 4 a.m.
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 a.m.
ATP/USTA: Córdoba-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds- TENNIS 4 p.m.
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit- TENNIS 4 a.m. (Friday)
ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, Fed Cup, USTA Pro Circuit- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Friday)
