Wednesday night the Miners traveled to Huntingburg Indiana to face the Dubois County Bombers. Despite a valiant fight, Madisonville came home with the lose.
Slaide Naturman took the mound to start the game for the Miners and quickly went to work, holding the Bombers scoreless through the first two innings.
The Miners strike first in the second. With bases loaded Gavin Kriegel drew a walk, advancing all runners to score Austin Baal from third. Next batter up Evan Liddie would get hit by the pitch to score Jake O’Connell from third to make it 2-0.
In the bottom of the third inning Miners pitcher Slaide Naturman was relieved by Will Kiesel to get out of the inning but the damage was done as the Bombers scored three runs to make it 3-2. Dubois would add another run in the bottom of the fourth off a error by third baseman Gavin Kriegel to extend their lead to 4-2.
In the top of the fifth the Miners would add one to make it 4-3 Bombers.
The Bombers would add to the score in the bottom of the fifth off the bat of Xander Willis. He sent a shot to left field for a triple to score two runs making it 6-3.
The Miners would score one run in the top of the seventh off the bat of Jackson Owen to bring Even Liddie home to make it 7-4.
The Miners scored three more runs in the eighth inning to tie the game at 7-7.
The game would go into extra innings and eventually ending in the 12th inning due to a wild pitch to score Bomber Cameran Gasser for a final score of 9-8.
Joel Conners took the lost for the Miners, he lasted one and two-thirds innings, allowing zero hits and one run while striking out two. Madisonville racked up 16 hits on the day with multiple hits from Jackson Lindsey, Even Liddie, Luke Mitchell and James Basham.
The Miners are now 15-14 for the season
