Whitesville Trinity used hot bats to their advantage as they easily took a 19-3 win in five innings at Hopkins County Central on Monday. The Lady Storm fall to 0-4 to start the year.
“They were a hard-hitting team,” Central head coach Lynette Lewis said. “We’ve seen bigger and stronger girls so far and we’ll get there. We weren’t swinging early enough, we were waiting until the ball was right on top of us. They were hitting it in the gaps and there’s not much we can do when it short-hops the fence. You just play it and hit the cutoff.”
Keira Bryan started in the circle for Central, but she went two and a third innings giving up eight runs on six hits. Hallie Hollis took it the rest of the way going 2.2 innings while giving up nine runs on 15 hits.
“I was proud of the way Hollis came in relief for us,” Lewis said. “It’s been about two and a half years since she’s pitched. She came in and tried very hard to get the job done.”
Hollis also had the hardest hit ball of the night for Central as she roped a double down the line in leftfield in the bottom of the second. She then stole third, but couldn’t get home with a flyout to second ended the inning.
“Hollis not only pitched well, but she really hit the ball well and stole bases for us,” Lewis said. “I said to them that we have their pitcher stealing bases so they shouldn’t give up.”
Despite not being able to put any runs on the board early on, Central was still in it with the score 4-0 Lady Raiders after two innings. However, Trinity put seven on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth to make it 11-0.
Aly McCord finally put Central on the board with an RBI triple in the bottom half of the third. She eventually scored on a passed ball followed by Emmaleigh Crook scoring on another ball that got away from the Lady Raider catcher to make it 11-3 Lady Raiders.
Trinity would pile on in the fourth and fifth and end the game early via the mercy rule.
Central will be on the road Thursday as they travel south for a 6 p.m. game at Fort Campbell. Lewis said that they are trying to reschedule their game against Hopkinsville to Friday after the Lady Tigers come out of quarantine.
