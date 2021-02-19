Mother Nature continued its unbeaten streak this week as a slew of high school basketball games were canceled as a result of more snow to hit the area.
While all local contests for Thursday and Friday were called off, there are a few local games scheduled for Saturday that haven’t been canceled or postponed as of press deadline.
On Thursday morning, Dawson Springs rescheduled their scheduled girls game against University Heights for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27 and canceled their boys game slated for tomorrow against Thomas Nelson.
The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm were supposed to travel out to Marshall County to take on Graves County in the Marshall County Hoopfest Thursday, but all the games were called off.
However, games for Saturday are still on with the Madisonville North Hopkins boys scheduled to play Murray to start Hoopfest at 11 a.m.
Closer to home, Hopkins County Central is scheduled to host a couple of games on Saturday with the girls playing Caldwell County at 2 p.m. and the boys playing Calloway County in the nightcap at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.