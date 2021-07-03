In local sports there are certain events that create goodwill for a school and become a night of great memories. One of those activities is when our local schools induct former players, coaches and teams into their Halls of Fame.
For Hopkins Central on August 27, when the Storm football team host Union County, the Central athletic Department will be bringing back, recognizing and inducting into the Hall of Fame the 2011 Lady Storm softball team.
The 2011 softball team is the only 7th District runner up in the history of fast pitch softball in the 2nd Region to lose the district championship and come back to win the regional tournament.
There is a great debate in sports on the issue of losing district championships. Kentucky is one of the few places where you can lose a game in the post season and still advance.
It is unusual as the majority of states have a system that when you lose a game, you are eliminated. In 2011 the Lady Storm softball team was defeated by Madisonville North Hopkins in the district finals, but came back and defeated the number two team in the state of Kentucky, Christian County, 1-0 in 11 innings in the semifinals of the 2nd Region Tournament.
The victory over Christian County was particularly sweet. The Christian County team had Griffin Joiner, a future NCAA Division I player, who had not struck out all season. She had hit around .700 for the year and was Miss Softball in the State of Kentucky.
In the regional semifinal win, Lady Storm pitcher Ali Austin struck her out twice to help seal the victory.
The Lady Storm then revenged their district championship loss by defeating the Lady Maroons by a score of 2-1 in the championship game of the regional Tournament. At the state tournament, they took on northern Kentucky powerhouse Walton-Verona and defeated them 1-0 but were eventually defeated and finished ninth in the state in a 1-0 loss to Ashland.
The team members included Austin, Mackenzie Taylor, Madison Johnston, Hannah Tow, Taylor Brackett, Alexis Curneal, Chelsey Gordon, Courtney Traylor, Olivia Yandall, Josie Herring, Whitley Adams, Ashley Flener, Kaylee Smith, Raven Grant, Paige Chavis, Taylor Childress, Jordan McNary and Katlyn Faulk.
An interesting fact about the team is that the Storm Athletic Department each year recognizes a female and male athlete of the year. For three consecutive years the top female athletic at Hopkins Central High School was a member of this championship team.
In 2011 Austin won the award as did Ashley Flener in 2012. McNary finished the trifecta by winning the award in 2013.
The team had a great regular season finishing 29-12. They finished third in the prestigious Owensboro Catholic Tournament which told everyone they had the potential for post season success.
The team had many great players but several of the players left some interesting marks on local sports. Austin was the dominant pitcher of this team and as most people know, it all starts on the mound or in the circle, be it baseball or softball.
Flener was one of the offensive forces on his team holding the state record at that time of having a home run in five consecutive games.
The spark plug of the team, however, may have been McNary. McNary went on to play softball at the University of Louisville after she graduated from Central. She became an All-Atlantic Coast Conference player and many in Storm athletic history consider McNary to be the greatest single dominant athlete in one sport that Hopkins Central has ever produced.
Another great feature of this team that always makes any team truly Hall of Fame worthy is what they have done since graduation. This team has gone on to be leaders in their communities serving as full time mothers, business leaders, careers in medical fields, veterinarians and engineers, among other things.
The coaching staff of this Hall of Fame team was led by head coach Jesse Huff. He had a great set of assistants including Stacey Darnall, Shelly Johnston, Ginny Long, and Rhonda Gordon. The athletic trainer of the team was Jason Carl.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
