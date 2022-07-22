The Madisonville Miners locked up a spot in the Ohio Valley League post season with their forfeit win over the Muhlenberg County Stallions on Wednesday night (see story on B2), securing themselves the third spot in the OVL North. With players returning to college in less than a month, teams wasted no time, jumping straight into the post season last night with North and South Conference play-in games.
The fourth ranked Stallions (19-21) took on the sixth ranked Owensboro RiverDawgs (10-29) for the final spot in the North. Owensboro knocked off the fifth ranked Louisville Jockeys (10-26) 8-5 in play-in game one on Wednesday, grabbing themselves one last shot at the post season. The winner of that game will travel to Henderson tonight to face the top ranked Flash (29-8).
In the South conference play in game, the fifth ranked Paducah Chiefs (13-26) met the fourth ranked Franklin Duelers (19-20). The winner of that game heads to the Nashville Metro area to meet the top ranked Full Count Rhythm (29-11).
The Miners (21-19) head north to Indiana to meet the Dubois County Bombers (21-19) today at 6:30 p.m. That series will come to Elmer Kelley Stadium for game two on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
As this is a double elimination tournament, if there is not a winner after Saturday, the teams head back to Dubois County on Sunday for game three.
The Bombers ended the season on a 4-6 record, while the Miners come into the post season with a 6-4 record over their last ten games.
The two teams met five times during the regular season, with Dubois County carrying a 3-2 lead in the series.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.