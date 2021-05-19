Madisonville North Hopkins had a one run lead with their ace throwing a gem going into the seventh inning, but Owensboro Catholic plated three runs in the top half of the seventh and shut the door in the home half to secure a 5-3 win over the Maroons at Elmer Kelley Stadium on Tuesday.
North has now lost five straight games.
“I’ve told the guys before the game to play loose, have fun and play the game the way you’ve known how to since you started playing,” North head coach Alan Hall said. “I think we did a great job of that early. We faced good pitching and from when we started batting practice this afternoon, everybody was locked in. We showed that we can play with anybody, we can hit the ball with the best of them. We just have to stay focused all through the game.”
Jonathan Cain went the distance on the mound, recording 11 strikeouts.
“Jon did great on the bump, and he should’ve won the game for us,” Hall said.
Hall pointed out some mental errors that cost North a few runs offensively.
“We had a few base running errors that we need to work on,” Hall said. “There was a play at home that we should’ve slid on — and not paying attention where the ball was and getting thrown out at second. That’s correctable, and I think we took a step forward. There’s nothing we should hang our head down about, we can keep going forward from this.”
The Maroon bats got going early as Ethan Taylor had an RBI double down the right field line to make it 1-0 after two innings.
Catholic eventually tied it back up in the fourth and got out in front with a 2-1 lead in the middle of the fifth.
Landon Cline and Parker Mathis would spark a rally in the home half of the fifth as Cline hit a shot to the left-center gap just short of the wall in the deepest part of the part to drive in a run and tie it up. Cline came around to score on a double by Mathis to give North a 3-2 lead.
The score remained 3-2 until the seventh before a tired Cain gave up three runs in the seventh.
North will be back at home Thursday as they hope to snap their losing skid in a 5:30 p.m. contest against Lyon County.
