The Hopkins County Central boys soccer game Thursday night was canceled due to no referees for the match.
This non-district game vs. Ohio County will not be made up.
“They are short on refs this year and have been canceling several non-district matches,” Head Coach Jody Bridgforth said. “We look forward to hosting Apollo Tuesday, September 19 at home.”
