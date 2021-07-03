Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill was able to tee it up with some of the best juniors from five countries this past week in Nicholasville for the Barbasol Junior Championship. The tournament is usually three days long, but it was cut down to two days due to rain on Thursday and Hill finished 69th out of a field of 101 on the leaderboard at +12 for the tournament.
“I had a lot of fun this week, even though I didn’t really play up to my standards,” Hill said. “It was great experience to be able to play against some of the best junior golfers in the world.”
The tournament was played at Keene Trace Golf Club, home to the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship with the winner of the junior tournament receiving an excemption to the 2021 Barbasol Championship played on July 15-18. According to Hill, the field this past week was given the pro treatment by the tournament.
“They definitely made it feel like we were playing in a PGA Tour event,” Hill said. “They made us feel like we were pros and the golf course was pristine.”
The Barbasol Championship wasn’t the first big tournament Hill played this summer. He had to play a qualifier to get into this week’s tournament earlier in June in which he finished tied for seventh at even par after a two-day event at Boone’s Trace National in Richmond. Hill also played in a US Open local qualifier where he finished tied for 24th at +1.
“The US Open qualifier I played in was really cool,” Hill said. “I was at -1, but I struggled towards the end to end up +1. Overall it was a great experience and I’ll be playing it again for sure.”
Hill will be entering his final high school golf season this fall. He is not opting for the extra year of high school eligibility and hopes that he will be playing college golf in the fall of 2022.
“I think we’ll have a solid team this year,” Hill said. “I don’t think our region will be as competitive, so we should have a shot of winning region. Individually, I want to make a run to a state championship in my last year as a high school golfer.”
The 2021 high school golf season will tee off on July 30.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.