Hopkins County golf teams have been busy during the first week of the 2023 season.
Madisonville-North Hopkins took the top spot in the 2023 Hopkins County Central tournament at the Madisonville Country Club. Austin Crick led the way for the Maroons, winning the individual overall spot with a 70.
Hopkins County Central’s boys and girls golf teams were in Union County on Thursday for the 2A Section 1 Golf tournament at Breckenridge Golf Course. The Storm finished fourth in the six team tournament, which went to Paducah Tilghman, shooting a combined team score of 399. The Lady Storm failed to field a full team for the event. Union County girls advance in the 2A.
Teams will be in action again this morning at Lakeshore Country Club for the Maroons’ annual invitational tournament.
