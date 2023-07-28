Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Hot. High around 95F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.