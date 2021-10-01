Playing shorthanded due to injury and COVID protocols, Madisonville North Hopkins managed to take care of business against Owensboro in the regular season finale Thursday, 7-1.
“We had three junior varsity players called up to play varsity,” North head coach John Tichenor said. “They got us to 11 players so we couldn’t sub at all. If they didn’t step up, we would’ve had to forfeit, but they really held their own out there and I’m proud of them.”
Prior to kickoff, North honored their three seniors, Annabelle Jones, Raelynn Blanford and Camryn LaGrange. Blanford and LaGrange accounted for four of North’s goals and with the team missing players, Jones was given the start as goalkeeper and made five saves.
When the game got started, LaGrange scored her first as she was set up by Kennedy Justice in the 10th minute, but Owensboro matched that with the equalizer in the 10th minute.
The game didn’t stay tied for long as Lillie Carman scored in the 11th minute with LaGrange on the assist. Carman thought she scored her second in the final minutes of the first half after a header by LaGrange went off the post, but the goal was waved off by the dreaded offside rule and the score remained 2-1 in favor of the Lady Maroons at halftime.
“I was a little worried about Owensboro’s attackers,” Tichenor said. “I know we have three good players in Lillie, Cam and Kennedy and we just got Raelynn back which gave us four good attackers. We were able to break down Owensboro’s defense later on.”
Carman didn’t waste any time in the second half as she scored in the opening minutes and completed the hat trick after LaGrange converted a penalty kick to quickly make it 5-1 North in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Blannford found the back of the net with less than 30 minutes to play and LaGrange completed her hat trick by finding the top-right corner to cap off the contest.
With the regular season wrapped up, North will now look to the postseason as they will have a bye until the 7th District Championship on Wednesday- where they’ll play either Caldwell County or Hopkins County Central. But going into the weekend, the main goal will be getting everybody healthy.
“Our girls in quarantine will be able to return Sunday,” Tichenor said. “Madison Hill has been out on concussion protocol but she should be back next week and we’re hoping to get our goalkeeper back in time for the region tournament.”
This year’s 7th District Tournament will be held at North with game times to be announced.
