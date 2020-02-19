Regular-season finale is Thursday for No. 4-ranked Madisonville boys
No. 4 Madisonville North Hopkins was able to pull away from Apollo in the fourth quarter to secure a 58-42 win Tuesday evening at home.
The Maroons were dominant on both sides of the floor, with four of the five starters reaching double figures. Meanwhile, the defense in the second half cam up big to improve Madisonville to 25-3 on the year.
“We’ve been trying to work hard on the small things over the past few weeks,” Marquise Parker said. “We know we’ve got a big push coming up so we’re trying to be the best version of ourselves.”
Both teams made it close in the early going, but North got out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the first five minutes of the second quarter, Apollo went on a 13-3 run to tie it up 20-20. The Maroons did manage to take a 25-24 lead into the break.
North scored 10 points in the first three minutes of the second half, but Apollo was able to keep pace as North led 35-32 with five minutes remaining in the third. North wrapped up the third quarter with a 9-5 run to make it 44-37 Maroons with Kenny White providing a spark on defense with a couple of blocks.
The North defense really stepped up in the opening 2:30 of the fourth as they held Apollo to one point, while scoring 10 points to make it 54-38. In the closing minutes of the fourth, North was able to pull away for the win, capped off by a couple of dunks from senior big man K’suan Casey.
Deljuan Johnson led the scoring with 16 points, Casey recorded 14, White had 12 and Parker contributed 10 points.
“We don’t care who gets the most points on our team,” White said after the game. “We’re just trying to win every game.”
North will host Ohio County for their final game of the regular season on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30.
