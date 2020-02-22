Dawson Springs capped off the regular season with a 66-27 win at home over Todd County Central. The Lady Panthers ended their regular season with a 12-18 record.
Friday night marked not only the final game of the regular season for Dawson, but also the final home game for seniors Denisha Randolph and Jalynn Hooper.
“I thought we played really great team ball,” Dawson head coach Amanda Scott said. “This was a great atmosphere to be in with senior night, last night of the season and we went out on top.”
Dawson got out to a dominant start with a 10-0 run in the first four minutes of play. Randolph drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 23-3 Dawson at the end of the first quarter.
It was still a 10-point game halfway through the second with the score 29-9 Dawson. At halftime, Dawson extended their lead to 39-15.
The Lady Panthers went on a 13-9 stretch in the third quarter to go up 52-24 with eight minutes to play in the game.
In the opening minutes of the fourth, Brooklyn Clark put Dawson within a score of starting the running clock with a 2-point bucket followed by a 3-pointer to make it 57-24 Dawson, making the Lady Rebels take a timeout with just over six minutes remaining.
After Randolph, missed a layup, Clark was able to get the rebound and put it in to start the running clock with three minutes remaining and Dawson up 61-25.
Clark led the team in scoring with 22 points, Randolph had 17 and Abby Ward ended her night with 11 points. Hooper contributed three points in her final home game for the Lady Panthers.
“In the past couple of weeks we’ve been playing some better basketball,” Scott said. “I hope that it will get us ready for the district tournament.”
Dawson will face off against the top seed and host school Madisonville North Hopkins on Monday.
“If we can give 110% on Monday, I’ll be happy no matter the outcome,” Scott said.
Tip-off on Monday is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.