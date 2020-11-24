In a football season unlike any other, Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central were able to put up some impressive numbers despite both teams having losing records.
The Storm’s Adrian Stringer and Christian Stringer found themselves in the state’s top 10 in passing and receiving yards, respectively. Adrian Stringer ended up third in the state, averaging 279 yards in five games — while his younger brother averaged 94 receiving yards per game, good enough to put him in 10th among the state’s receivers. Christian Stringer had a team-leading 472 receiving yards this year with three touchdown catches.
Adrian Stringer ended up with 1,451 passing yards for the season, bringing his career total to 3,910 yards, putting him in the top spot in the program’s 24-year history. The senior quarterback threw 15 touchdown passes this season.
Sophomore running back Jordan Jackson led the team in rushing with 332 yards and four touchdowns, giving the Storm the foundation for a solid running game for the next couple of seasons.
The highlight of 2020 for Central would be Oct. 2 when the Storm defeated North for the first time since 2003 by a score of 40-35. Adrian Stringer threw for a season-high 484 yards in that game, just three yards shy of his career-high of 487 yards, which he threw on Oct. 11, 2019 in a 69-35 loss at Calloway County.
Overall, the Storm finished their season with a 1-5 record, snapped a 19-game losing streak and made the postseason for the first time since 2017. Officially, Central had three COVID cancellations.
Meanwhile for the Maroons, the team suffered its first losing season since 2016 with a 1-5 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007. North’s lone win was a 49-0 shutout at Ballard Memorial on Sept. 18.
The Maroons only had two official COVID cancellations including district opponent Logan County, one of the 60 district matchups across Kentucky that were called off due to COVID, according to KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.
Individually, North found their running back among the Class 4A rushing leaders with sophomore Lajuan MacAdoo sitting in 13th — averaging 103 yards per game.
MacAdoo led the team in rushing yards with 618 and junior Chris Price ended his season with 424 yards, giving North a one-two punch in the backfield going into next season. MacAdoo — who had seven rushing touchdowns — also led the team in receiving yards with 140.
Despite being out for most of the season with a wrist injury, sophomore quarterback Wyatt Coleman led the team in passing yards with 211. While Coleman was on the injured reserve list, Ty Wheeler, MacAdoo and Brytton Walker were all under center at different points in the season.
