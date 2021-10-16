Madisonville North Hopkins sent a message at Hopkins County Central as they blew out the Storm 41-7 on Friday. The ballgame was heated throughout as Central hoped to beat their in-county rivals for the second straight year.
“This game became personal over the past year,” North head coach Chris Price Sr. said. “When they won last year for the first time in 17 years, Jordan Jackson dragged his foot across the M at midfield, their players vandalized our field, they were talking smack in texts and social media. It wasn’t about the playoffs, it had to do with the fact that I wouldn’t let our guys retaliate. They showed up and played with their pads and their helmet (Friday). Football is the one place where you can inflict pain on someone and they have to take it.”
North was led by Lajuan McAdoo who ran for 242 yards with a touchdown and Chris Price Jr. rushing for 63 yards and a couple of trips to the endzone.
“Mac and Chris are not selfish guys,” Price said. “They play off of each other. Chris will get some hard yards while Mac gets more finesse yards. It’s easy for them to play together because they compliment each other so well.”
On the other side of the coin, Adrian Stringer was kept to only 93 passing yards as the Maroon defense covered his receivers downfield, making it nearly impossible for him to throw it downfield.
“North clearly outplayed us,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “The defense at North had a good plan together and we couldn’t get to the edges fast enough. But North has a good program over there and they deserved the win.”
North was in control at the start as they forced a three-and-out on Central’s first offensive drive, and they took the ball down to score on a quarterback keeper by Mitchell to go up 7-0.
The Maroons had the ball just inches from the goal line at the start of the second quarter and they turned to McAdoo on a toss play who fell into the endzone. The point after was blocked, but regardless North had a 13-0 lead.
The Storm finally had a good drive going for them, but it was snuffed out by an interception by Latrell Parker on the two-yard line and North took it down the field, capped off by a 79-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Rodgers to make it 21-0 North at the half.
Central made a huge stop on a fourth down run inside their own 10 to start the second half, and the Storm marched it down the field capped off by a 34-yard run by Logan Rodgers for a touchdown to make it a 21-7 game with 5:20 to play in the third.
“Our defense did great there on that fourth down stop,” Manning said. “I was proud of them that they had their backs up against our own endzone and they were able to make the stop and the offense picked them up going down to the other end for the score.”
After North was able to get the ball back on a fumble on fourth down at the Storm 45, Chris Price Jr. ran it 18 yards to the house to make it 27-7 North at the end of the third.
The Maroons decided to salt the wound with a couple of late scores in the fourth as they ran away with the win.
After the final whistle, much like last year there were some extra curriculars between the two teams, but it did not get physical as both teams exchanged words at midfield.
North will have a bye week next week while Central will wrap up district play at home against Hopkinsville.
