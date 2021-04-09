calendar

Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Saturday

Baseball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Daviess County- 12 p.m.

Softball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Apollo- 11 a.m.

Swimming

1st Region Meet at Hopkinsville

Monday

Baseball

2nd Region All-A Classic: Dawson Springs vs. Livingston Central- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Union County- 5:30 p.m.

Softball

2nd Region All-A Classic: Dawson Springs at University Heights- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Trinity (Whitesville)- 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Baseball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Christian County- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville- 6 p.m.

Softball

Dawson Springs vs. Trigg County- 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Madisonville North Hopkins at Owensboro Catholic

Wednesday

Diving

1st Region Meet at Owensboro

Thursday

Baseball

Hopkins County Central at McLean County- 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Dawson Springs at McLean County- 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson County- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Fort Campbell- 6 p.m.

