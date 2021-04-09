calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Saturday
Baseball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Daviess County- 12 p.m.
Softball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Apollo- 11 a.m.
Swimming
1st Region Meet at Hopkinsville
Monday
Baseball
2nd Region All-A Classic: Dawson Springs vs. Livingston Central- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Union County- 5:30 p.m.
Softball
2nd Region All-A Classic: Dawson Springs at University Heights- 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Trinity (Whitesville)- 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Baseball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Christian County- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville- 6 p.m.
Softball
Dawson Springs vs. Trigg County- 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins at Owensboro Catholic
Wednesday
Diving
1st Region Meet at Owensboro
Thursday
Baseball
Hopkins County Central at McLean County- 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Dawson Springs at McLean County- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Henderson County- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Fort Campbell- 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.