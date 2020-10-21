Madisonville North Hopkins needed only three sets to take down host school Hopkins County Central in the first round of the 7th District Tournament volleyball tourney on Tuesday (25-13, 25-8, 25-17).
North will automatically advance to the 2nd Region Tournament next week at Christian County. The Lady Maroons will play Caldwell County for the 7th District Championship on Thursday at Hopkins County Central. The match will start at 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.