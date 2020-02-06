With Wednesday being National Signing Day for college football, many local players have received offers and have four players committed to college programs.
Most notably Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jeriah Hightower and Blake Moody will be playing Division I college football both in state as Moody will attend Murray State and Hightower will go to Eastern Kentucky University.
Other Maroon football players who have committed are Jordan Vaughn, who’s going to Thomas Moore and Hayden Reynolds will be attending Campbellsville.
“It’s a great feeling to get players to the next level,” North head football coach Jay Burgett said. “Our coaching staff does a great job of promoting our student athletes, and I got to give credit to the players who put in the work both on the field and in the classroom.”
Both Moody and Hightower signed to their respective programs on Tuesday. They were both a big part of North’s successful season in 2019.
Hightower led the state in rushing yards last season, ending up with 3,001 yards and ran into the endzone 33 times. He also received offers from Murray State, Illinois State, and UT-Martin. It was announced on Wednesday that Hightower made the First Team Associated Press All-State at runningback.
Moody will be joining the Racers offensive line in 2020. For North, he had the second-most tackles on the team with 100 including five sacks on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, he did his job in protecting the Maroon quarterback Reynolds and blocked on Hightower’s runs. Moody was selected Second Team AP All-State in the offensive line.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Reynolds will continue his football career at Campbellsville, where he will be a quarterback. He had a total of 2,211 passing yards last season, rushed for 398 yards and threw 28 touchdowns.
Vaughn signed with Thomas Moore over the weekend where he will be an offensive lineman. Last season, Vaughn had 15 tackles including two sacks. He was also on an offensive line that helped propel North to a postseason run that ultimately ended in the Semi-State round at Johnson Central.
Other North football players who have college offers are Marquise Parker, Nick Grant, Deljuan Johnson, Jared Gobin, Nathan Kelly and Krey Cunningham.
Over at Hopkins County Central, wide receiver Blasin Moore recently received an offer from Kentucky Christian University.
