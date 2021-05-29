In sports history there are certain individuals who can touch lives for a brief period of time. Others can make it a 20 or 30-year career.
For Bobby Fox, his influence on athletics in our community and on our children has now reached seven decades, and it continues on to this day. As a recognition of Fox’s achievements and accomplishments in athletics, he will be inducted into the Hopkins County Central Athletic Hall of Fame on Aug. 27 when this year’s Storm football team hosts Union County.
Fox has served as a basketball coach on many levels and has left an impression at all levels — particularly at the middle school level which is oftentimes underappreciated by local sports fans.
Fox began his coaching career as head coach at St. Charles from 1964 to 1967. By way of history, we used to have junior high programs at all of the kindergarten through eighth grade schools in the Hopkins County School system such as Earlington, Mortons Gap, White Plains, Nortonville, St. Charles, Charleston, Dalton, Hanson, Anton and Nebo.
The number of people who participated in sports and the number of coaches involved was much greater than it is today. Just in rural Hopkins County there would have been 20 different teams counting boys and girls plus often a seventh grade team which would have been a minimum of 240 players. This required a lot of effort by many individuals such as Fox who were serving as coaches.
He left St. Charles to continue in the western portion of Hopkins County and was head coach of the Dalton Tigers from 1967-70.
For the next several years, Fox left the junior high coaching circle and became an influence at the high school level. He coached at West Hopkins High School — serving as junior varsity and assistant varsity coach from 1970-75.
In 1977, Fox returned to the junior high circuit and coached both the boys and girls teams at St. Charles.
Fox then moved from the west end of the county to the south end of the county and was head coach of the South Hopkins Lady Tomcats from 1985-89.
After his experience at the high school level, he returned to the middle school level and did a double team. Given the number of teams and number of players, coaches were really needed and Fox served as both boys and girls head coach of the Charleston Bobcats from 1990-95.
Over Fox’s career, it is hard to single out any one team but there are certain teams that stand out. In his St. Charles days with the 1977 boys’ team, he had an undefeated team that went 15-0.
It was quite a feat to remain undefeated as you had to go through the regular season and then win the All-County Tournament.
Winning the All-County Tournament was quite special as it meant defeating all of the other schools in Hopkins County including the various teams that were housed at Browning Springs Middle School at that time.
At one time it meant defeating all of the different Browning Springs teams as the school was so large they had three different teams: the Bruins, the Kodiaks and the Grizzlies. You had to beat all of them to be the county champs and remain undefeated.
On the girls side, Fox had one team over a two-year period at Charleston in 1990 and 1991 that went undefeated and won back-to-back county championships.
As the saying goes, “This may be a record that will never be broken.” The team ended up 33-0 and was undefeated in two years at the junior high level.
Fox has also coached many players who went on to greatness. One of his more famous players was Terry Hayes, who played at St. Charles for Fox and went on to play at South Hopkins High School and Lindsey Wilson College.
While at Dalton, Fox was able to coach two players who he considers to be two of the greatest players in West Hopkins High School history. One of those players was Jamie Reynolds and the other Terry Tedder.
Both Reynolds and Tedder got their start at Dalton before leaving a tremendous mark on the program of the West Hopkins Rebels in the early 1970s.
Fox was instrumental in both of his children’s athletic careers. He helped coach his son, Don Fox, who has since passed away — but he only coached Don at home. Don was playing ball while Bobby Fox was coaching and Bobby Fox never got to coach Don in a game.
It was a little bit different on the girls’ side. Fox’s daughter, Tammy Fox, is considered to be one of the greatest Hopkins County has ever produced, and Bobby Fox was able to coach her at South Hopkins High School.
When West Hopkins High School closed in 1996, Fox had served as their school’s last Athletic Director but this did not stop his involvement in academics or coaching.
Fox was head coach at West Hopkins Elementary and Middle Schools for many years until his retirement in 2010. Since retirement, he continues to advise coaches and has served as a volunteer mentor in the school.
Fox has now lived long enough to be instrumental in his grandchildrens’ careers. His grandson, Chris Campbell, played at West Hopkins before going on to Hopkins Central High School. He played from 2010-13 and scored 902 career points.
His granddaughter, Makayla Campbell, likewise played at West Hopkins Middle School and Hopkins Central High School. She was known for her great 3-point shooting as she holds the Lady Storm record for most 3-pointers in a season (80) and most in a career (150).
Although Fox never coached either grandchild in a game, he rarely missed a game and was instrumental in providing coaching at home.
Today, Bobby Fox remains active in education as he is a member of the Hopkins County Board of Education and continues to be instrumental in local sports and academics into his seventh decade.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
