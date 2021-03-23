From the highest of highs, to the lowest of lows in the span of about 72 hours. That’s the rollercoaster ride the Hopkins Central Lady Storm basketball program has been on as they were told Monday their season has officially ended before they could take to the court in this week’s 2nd Region tournament.
Central defeated Madisonville North Friday night for the 7th District title in a 46-45 thriller.
Prior to Monday’s practice, the Lady Storm were told they were being forced to quarantine, which effectively ended their season.
“It was an awful day (Monday),” said first-year head coach Phillip Cotton. “They were asking us a lot of questions when we broke the news like if they did anything wrong or if there’s something that they could do for us to keep playing.”
Central was exposed to COVID-19 during Thursday’s 7th District Semi-Final Game against Dawson Springs as a test came back positive within the Lady Panther basketball program.
“It’s just unfair and frustrating, especially to my five seniors,” Cotton said. “Our Health Department is very strict, and we felt like we were playing by the rules all season, but they’re just doing their jobs, and it is what it is. I never thought I’d say this, but I would rather play and get beat on the floor and for our season to end that way, instead of being told that we can’t play at all.”
Central’s finished the season with a 10-7 record, and went 9-3 against the 2nd Region and 6-1 in the 7th District. They were supposed to host Hopkinsville in the first round of the regionals, a team they beat 58-53 at home back on Feb. 27. The Lady Tigers will automatically advance to the region semifinals and play the winner of the Trigg County versus Union County game 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Central.
