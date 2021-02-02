With the majority of their roster in a two-week COVID-19 quarantine, Madisonville North Hopkins tried to push through with only six players against Trigg County on Saturday and they were handed a 47-44 setback at home.
The cast of six players that suited up for North dwindled down to five when sophomore Amari Lovan sprained her ankle in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. Lady Maroon head coach Jeff Duvall said that Lovan is day-to-day, but the last thing Madisonville needs is for their injured reserve list to grow.
“We’ll get Amari back healthy as quick as possible,” Duvall said. “We’ll get her on the bike this week since she can’t run yet. My line of thinking was that even thought most of our girls are in quarantine, the remaining girls deserve to play. They gave 100% effort (Saturday). Sure we made some mistakes but I’m happy with how they did.”
Along with Lovan, Kaytee Parish, Brylee Baumgardner, Addy Prow and Chloe Young rounded out the starting lineup and Bryanne Johnson was the lone substitute on the bench at the start of the game. Parish led the offense with 12 points and Prow was also in double figures with 11 points.
“Prow was one of the smallest girls on the court and she gets a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds,” Duvall said. “Young is a sophomore who didn’t play last year and she gets 12 rebounds. Parish shot the ball very well. We did pass up a lot of shots but it’s because these kids aren’t used to these game situations.”
It was a low-scoring affair in the early going as Trigg (6-5) got out to a 9-6 lead after the first eight minutes. North (1-4) was able to get on a 12-9 run to tie it up at 18 with just over a minute until halftime, but the Lady Wildcats went into the break with a 21-19 advantage.
Trigg was barely able to outpace North in the third as they led 29-28 going into the third, however some bad news came for the Lady Maroons with 4:44 remaining in the game as Lovan committed her fourth foul of the game.
Things went from bad to worse for North when Lovan went down with her injury a minute later leaving no more subs on the bench for Duvall and he had to play the remaining three minutes with the remaining five players on the floor.
The Lady Maroons tried to get back into the game and send it into overtime, but they couldn’t get over the hump as they were handed their third straight loss.
Despite the low numbers on their roster, North is expecting to play on Thursday against Lyon County.
“We may only have five for that game,” Duvall said. “I don’t think Amari will be back by then, but we might have a couple more girls we can probably slide in. We’ll see, but if we have five, then we’ll play with five.”
Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Maroon Gym.
Trigg County (6-5) 9 12 8 18 — 47
Barbee 14; Reynolds 12; Noffsinger 8; Phillips 8; Hyde 3; Grubbs 2
Madisonville North Hopkins (1-4) 6 13 9 16 — 44
Parish 12; Prow 11; Johnson 9; Baumgardner 4; Young 4; Lovan 4
