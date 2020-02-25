Hopkins County Central’s Lauren Groves continued her streak at the Webster County Classic over the weekend with a top high school female score of 292. Groves had 22 tens.
Fellow Central archers Kolbi Alsbrooks took second place and Mallory Rodgers finished in fourth out of the field of 35 shooters. Alsbrooks had a score of 280 with 15 tens and Rodgers shot 272 with 12 tens.
In the boys field, Madisonville North Hopkins’ Tom Welborn took the first place spot with a score of 293 with 24 tens.
North placed first in the team rankings with a total score of 3,282, followed by Webster who had 3,252 and Central rounded out the team standings and also shot 3,252 points. Webster had 142 tens and Central had 138 tens.
In the middle school competition, Browning Springs’ Jayden Reeves finished second in the female division with a score of 282 and Aiden Kelley finished third for the boys shooting 275. As a team Browning Springs took the top spot, South Hopkins took fifth and West Hopkins finished seventh.
For elementary schools, Hanson represented Hopkins County in Dixon. Hanson fell to Cairo Elementary 2,963-2,768. Hanson’s Westyn Miles finished second in the boys division with a score of 258 followed by Hunter Barnes in third with 256 points. Individual archer Ava McCord from West Hopkins finished first in the girls division with a score of 277.
